Unrest in Kerala Congress over KPCC president's post

Thiruvananthapuram: Unrest is brewing in the Congress in Kerala as Kerala PCC President K Sudhakaran, who kept off from the president's charge during the elections, has not been given back the charge even as the election in Kerala is over.

Sudhakaran was asked to keep off from the president post as he contested from his sitting seat Kannur. Senior leader M M Hassan has been holding the charge of Kerala PCC president since then.

Even as it was widely believed that Sudhakaran will take charge as the president at the Kerala PCC leadership meeting on Saturday, AICC representatives including general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Das Munshi and K C Venugopal were learnt to have made the opinion that the election process would be over only once the results are announced and a decision of the party high command on the matter needs to come.