DH Evening Brief: At least 4 including kids killed in Rajkot game zone fire; EC releases seat-wise data on number of votes cast in first 5 phases

At least 4 including kids killed in Rajkot game zone fire; rescue ops under way
At least four persons including children were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, officials said. Read more
EC releases seat-wise data on number of votes cast in first 5 phases
The Election Commission on Saturday came out with Lok Sabha constituency-wise data on the number of votes cast in the first five phases of the elections and asserted that there is a pattern in creating false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate the electoral process. Read more
I.N.D.I.A. bloc performing 'mujra' for Muslim vote bank: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday vowed to thwart alleged attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservations by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc which he accused of “enslavement” and performing “mujra” for Muslim vote bank. Read more
Pune car crash: Teen’s family driver was offered cash, gifts and later threatened to take blame, say police
The father and grandfather of the 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash offered cash and gifts to their family driver and later threatened him to take the blame for the accident, said Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar on Saturday. Read more
Voter suppression in India reported; video shows BJP worker planning to bribe cops
Police on May 2 had said that they detained a BJP worker identified as Bhuvanesh Varshneya following the surfacing of a video which shows him instigating party workers to 'deliberately create ruckus' in the booths in Muslim-dominated areas in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency. Watch video
Reel to Real: Chinese woman falls in love with ChatGPT chatbot
A Chinese woman living in California shared that she fell in love with her ChatGPT chatbot 'DAN'. Read more
Kejriwal snubs ex-Pak minister; says won't tolerate interference by sponsors of terrorism
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday chastised former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain after he called for the defeat of 'forces of hate and extremism' in the Lok Sabha elections, saying the polls are India's internal matter and it will not tolerate interference by the 'biggest sponsors of terrorism'. Read more
Cannes 2024: Kolkata girl Anasuya Sengupta wins Un Certain Regard Best Actress trophy
Anasuya Sengupta, one of the lead stars of Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov's Hindi-language movie The Shameless, has created history by bagging the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Read more