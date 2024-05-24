Lok Sabha Election Updates: All eyes on Mehbooba Mufti in J&K; Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana in Phase 6 of polling
India is in its penultimate stage of polling as the sixth phase gets under way. Six states and two union territories are polling today, with all seven Delhi seats up for grabs. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar are among the notable candidates in the fray today. Track the latest Lok Sabha election updates only with DH!
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 20:30 IST
Maneka Gandhi ploughs a lonely furrow in Sultanpur
Locked in a tough contest and looking to enter the Lok Sabha for the ninth time, former union minister and senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi appears to be ploughing a lonely furrow in Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency.
All 7 Delhi seats to see intense fight between BJP and Cong-AAP combo
The densely-populated Chandni Chowk seat, the prestigious New Delhi seat which has sent stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani to the Parliament and the riot-hit Northeast Delhi—these are three of the seven seats in the Capital which will be keenly watched among the 58 seats which are going to polls in the sixth phase.
Your complete guide to Lok Sabha polls Phase 6
The long dance of democracy resumes today. Scheduled to be conducted over the course of two months, starting from April 19 to June 1, this will be the second last phase of polling, with results to be declared on June 4. Phase 6 will see 58 constituencies participate in voting.
Published 24 May 2024, 20:30 IST