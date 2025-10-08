<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a> Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed unruly scenes over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala-ayyappa-temple">Sabarimala Ayyappa temple</a> gold missing row, with members of the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front and the ruling CP(I)M-led Left Democratic Front engaging in a heated exchange of words.</p><p>The proceedings of the House were disrupted for the third consecutive day following the Opposition’s protest demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. </p><p>Opposition leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> said the Opposition won't cooperate with the House until the Devaswom Minister resigns and Travancore Devaswom Board president and members are expelled. The Opposition also demanded a court-monitored CBI probe into the gold missing issue, alleging that the CP(I)M sold the gold plating of the ‘dwarapalka’ idols of Sabarimala temple to some rich person. </p>.Devaswom official suspended in Sabarimala missing gold row; Kerala Assembly session disrupted for second day.<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> alleged that there was vested political interest in seeking a CBI probe — an oblique reference to the allegations that the BJP government at the Centre has been misusing Central agencies against non-BJP ruled States. He also said that stringent action would be taken against the culprits. The probe by a team led by ADGP (Law and Order) H Venkatesh, ordered by the High Court, would be effective, he said.</p><p>As the day's proceedings began, the Opposition members trooped to the well of the House, raising slogans accusing the government of “looting” temple gold. They raised banners in front of Speaker A N Shamseer to block his view. As some members tried to climb the Speaker's dais, the watch-and-ward staff blocked them, which led to commotion. </p>.Kerala HC appoints SIT to probe misappropriations in gold plating of Sabarimala temple.<p>Meanwhile, some MLAs of the ruling front trooped towards the well of the House. It led to a heated exchange of words. Ruling front MLAs alleged that some Opposition MLAs tried to attack the Chief Minister. As tension escalated, the Speaker stopped the proceedings. </p><p>As the House resumed after around 10 minutes, the Opposition boycotted the House. The Opposition accused the Speaker of favouring the ruling front MLAs. </p><p>The Chief Minister accused the Opposition of continuously disrupting the Assembly proceedings.</p>