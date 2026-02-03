<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday (February 3) witnessed unruly scenes with the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs entering the Speaker's dais in protest over the Sabarimala gold row.</p><p>The UDF later boycotted the proceedings of the house. Proceedings of the house were stalled twice during the day after Speaker A N Shamseer left the chair as opposition MLAs entered the dais shouting slogans.</p>.Sabarimala gold row: Actor Jayaram's statement recorded .<p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the opposition MLAs even tried to beat the watch and ward personnel who tried to prevent them from entering the speaker's dais. The opposition's actions should be condemned, he said.</p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the probe into the Ayyappa temple gold row was being sabotaged with the Chief Minister's office imposing undue pressure on the special investigation team. As a result the accused were getting bail.</p>