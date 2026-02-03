Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Unruly scenes in Kerala Assembly over Sabarimala gold row

The Congress-led led later boycotted the proceedings of the house.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 06:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 06:45 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsAssemblyLDFUDFSpeakerKerala Assemblykerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us