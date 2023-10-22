Warning against RSS training camps at temples in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that manages around 1,200 temples in Kerala has warned of stringent actions against activities like training drills of RSS at temples.

A fresh circular issued by the TDB commissioner on Friday said that functioning of RSS or other religious extremist outfits at premises of temples without permission of the temple authorities are strictly banned. No flags or posters of any organisations or political outfits would be allowed at temples' premises.

Though circulars in this regard were issued earlier, those were found to be violated and even armed training drills were being conducted. Hence the board decided to take stringent actions, said the circular.