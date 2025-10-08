<p>Congress Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi</a> took to X to share her day at a Kerala dairy farm and her unexpected meeting with a cow named 'Alia Bhatt.'</p><p>The Wayanad MP shared a video on X, where the Congress Leader was seen making a casual visit to a dairy farm in Kozhikode district.</p><p>The post reads, "Met a group of dairy farmers at a dairy farm run by the loveliest family (and even encountered a cow named Alia Bhatt!!, due apologies to Ms.Bhatt @aliaa08, but she was really a cutie pie!)."</p>.<p>Following the day spent at the dairy farm, engaging in daily routines that included feeding the cows and understanding the farm's operations and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/logistics">logistics</a> through direct interaction with the farmers, the Gandhi scion learnt about the challenges and difficulties faced by them.</p><p>Priyanka also penned down multiple difficulties in the post asserting increased cost of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/veterinary-department">veterinary</a> medicines, lack of adequate insurance coverage and difficulty in accessing good quality cattle feed to run a dairy farm in the growing economy.</p><p>As a promising statement, concerning the worker's livelihood and cattle's daily needs , Priyanka plans to apprise it to the corresponding ministry and assured to provide aid to the dairy farm by all means.</p><p>The post garnered appreciation from netizens commenting Priyanka's initiative to shed light on the issue.</p>.Priyanka Gandhi treks to tribal hamlet in Kerala, hears community's grievances.<p>One user wrote, "...it is important to listen to various farming communities to highlight their problems. Thank you Priyanka ji for this because the average person in Metros or Tier 1 cities will not be aware of."</p><p>Another user commented an alternative solution that reads "Priyanka ji they can be educated in sustainable cattle rearing techniques reducing disease and their dependence on these products by greedy companies hand in glove with govt that trap innocent farmers."</p><p>An user pointed the growing demand for diary farms in the country saying, "Indian dairies pass the highest proportion of revenue to milk farmers around 70-75%. Check Amul. The main issue is low milk yield and small size of holdings."</p>