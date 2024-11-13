Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Wayanad bypoll: Landslide survivors cast votes amid tears

In an atmosphere filled with both grief and determination, survivors spoke of their loved ones who perished in the devastating landslides that struck Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Punchirimattom on July 30.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 12:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 12:23 IST
India NewsKeralaLandslideIndian politcsWayanad

Follow us on :

Follow Us