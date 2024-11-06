Wayanad Bypolls 2024 | BJP, PM Modi 'trying to destroy' Constitutional values: Priyanka Gandhi

<p>Wayanad(Kerala): <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a>, the UDF candidate in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wayanad">Wayanad</a> Lok Sabha bypoll, on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and its leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> were "trying to destroy" the Constitutional values of equality, justice and secularism.</p>.<p>Continuing her attack on the saffron party, Priyanka claimed that the last 10 years saw a politics of divisiveness in the country by the BJP which tried to distract the people from their real problems to stay in power.</p>.On the campaign trail of Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad bypoll.<p>Addressing a corner meeting in Cherukode in Wandoor assembly constituency in Malappuram district, she said that when such politics become powerful in a country, then there is no focus on resolution of the problems faced by the people in their daily lives.</p>.<p>The Congress leader, on the fourth day of her five-day bypoll campaign in Wayanad constituency, further alleged that under the BJP rule, there was no support system for farmers or medium and small businesses in the country.</p>.<p>She said that small and medium businesses were the "backbone of the country's economy" and they provide a lot of employment, "but they need support, just like the farmers".</p>.<p>She also reiterated that despite Wayanad producing high-quality agricultural products, including spices, many farmers see no future in agriculture, with residents, including students, migrating abroad for better job opportunities and higher education.</p>.<p>She also highlighted issues such as lack of basic drinking water, education and healthcare facilities in the hill constituency.</p>.<p>Priyanka said that she was a "fighter" and if given a chance will fight for the people of Wayanad in the Parliament and every other platform to ensure their issues are resolved.</p>.<p>"I will not back down. I will fight for you. I will not disappoint you. We are family now," she said.</p>.<p>Besides the corner meeting at Cherukode, Priyanka will hold similar meetings at Thuvoor and Kalikavu Town in Wandoor assembly constituency and Pookottumpadam in Nilambur assembly constituency, during the day.</p>.<p>The Wayanad constituency comprises seven Assembly segments: Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.</p>.<p>Priyanka resumed her second campaign phase on Sunday, holding public and corner meetings alongside her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in the hill constituency.</p>.<p>The Congress general secretary, who is making her electoral debut, will remain in Kerala until November 7.</p>.<p>The by-election for the Wayanad seat is scheduled for November 13. </p>