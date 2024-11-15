Wayanad landslide relief: LDF, UDF call for hartal on November 19

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala have made separate calls for hartal in Wayanad on November 19 to protest against the Centre for delaying assistance for relief and rehabilitation of landslide survivors.</p><p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the Centre was showing discrimination towards Kerala. "Kerala is also part of India. The state is making significant contributions to the nation. But the Centre is showing discrimination towards the state," he said while speaking at a public function.</p>.Wayanad disaster relief: Kerala government asserting its right, not seeking charity, says revenue minister.<p>Congress state president K Sudhakaran asked if the BJP government at the Centre was showing neglect towards Wayanad because of its connection with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. </p><p>LDF and UDF are also raising the issue in the campaign for Palakkad assembly seat by-election, which is on November 20.</p><p>The fresh protests are over a letter sent by minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai to the Kerala government's special representative in Delhi, former union minister K V Thomas, stating that there was no provision to declare the Wayanad landslide that claimed over 300 lives as a 'national disaster'.</p>.Centre says Wayanad landslides cannot be declared as 'national disaster'.<p>Meanwhile, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/amidst-row-over-national-disaster-tag-for-wayanad-landslide-centre-tells-kerala-high-court-assistance-to-be-announced-this-month-3278020">Centre informed </a>the Kerala High Court on Friday that a decision on its assistance will be conveyed during this month itself.</p><p>A bench of the Kerala HC, which has been considering a case pertaining to the landslide relief, observed that it could not be conclusively interpreted from the letter that the Centre would not extend any further assistance for the landslide relief measures.</p><p>Thomas told <em>DH</em> that the undue delay in announcing the assistance to Wayanad landslide relief could not be justified especially since the Centre already announced assistance to some other states that suffered calamities of less intensity after the Wayanad disaster.</p><p>BJP leaders maintained that flaws in the memorandum submitted by the state seeking central assistance was the reason for delay. They also backed the Centre's stand that funds under SDRF were already released in advance to the state.</p>