Wayanad landslides: CCTV visuals throw light on horrors of tragedy

Wayanad (Kerala): As Kerala is yet to recover from the shock of the devastating landslides, a host of CCTV visuals on Sunday brought the horrendous memories and intensity of the massive calamity back to the minds of people of Wayanad.

The visuals, in which flood water could be seen gushing into closed shops destroying the shutters and concrete walls in the blink of an eye, were something beyond anyone's imagination.

Malayalam television channels aired the visuals captured on the CCTVs in some shops in Chooralmala, one of the hamlets completely destroyed in the disaster.