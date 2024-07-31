Wayanad landslides: RSS helping while Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stay away, says BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla

While the brother-sister duo was slated to visit Wayanad today, they put off the trip in light of inclement weather.

The landslides in Wayanad has become a topic of political discussion in the Parliament as well, with Home Minister Amit Shah making a big claim that the Narendra Modi government had warned the Kerala government of a possible calamity as early as July 23, to which the Pinarayi Vijayan-led dispensation paid no heed.

The landslides which hit the southern state on Tuesday left over 100 dead and many more still trapped. Studies have indicated that climate change, fragile terrain and loss of forest cover were possible causes of the calamity.

Rescue operations continue and PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of kannadigas who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Kerala announced two days of mourning -- Tuesday and Wednesday -- after the landslides hit.

As per IMD, the weather forecast for Wayanad today predicts generally cloudy skies with a possibility of rain or thunderstorms.