We are the 'real' JD(S), claims Kerala unit president Mathew T Thomas

Thiruvananthapuram: The Janata Dal (S) Kerala leadership on Friday decided to stall the proposal to form a new party unit in Kerala and instead resolve to remain as the 'real' JD(S).

Party state president and MLA Mathew T Thomas told the media after the state leadership meeting that party supremo H D Deve Gowda-led faction's decision to join NDA was against the party's anti-BJP stand taken by the national plenary earlier. Hence, Gowda could not remain as party national president anymore.

Kerala unit and other state units opposed to the BJP alliance are the real JD(S), he said.