Woman injured in bee attack in Kerala dies

The deceased woman was identified as Susheela, a native of Mulayara in Aruvikkara village panchayat, located some kilometers away from here.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 09:01 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 09:01 IST
India News Kerala Bee attack

