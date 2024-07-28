Woman shot with air gun in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman was shot with an air gun allegedly by another woman who came in the guise of delivering a courier near Vanchiyoor here on Sunday morning.
Forty-one-year-old Shimi, a staffer of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), was attacked by a masked woman, the family members alleged.
Shimi was shot in her hands with the air gun by the assailant who later fled the scene, they said.
The injured woman was rushed to the nearby hospital and her condition is stable as of now.
Police said the investigation is progressing and the motive of the attack is yet to be ascertained.
"A woman was said to have attacked Shimi. The assailant was suspected to have come in a car...a probe is on to identify the vehicle," a police officer told PTI.
The police are also trying to collect CCTV visuals from the surrounding areas.
