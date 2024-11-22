Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Work near home: Kerala set to 'revolutionise' remote job opportunities

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan shared news of the initiative and said on X that construction work on the first centre would begin tomorrow.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 08:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 08:17 IST
India NewsKeralaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us