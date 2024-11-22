Work near home: Kerala set to 'revolutionise' remote job opportunities

<p>Kerala is all set to 'revolutionise' remote job opportunities with the "Work Near Home" initiative. CM Pinarayi Vijayan <a href="https://x.com/pinarayivijayan/status/1859866005456998722" rel="nofollow">announced</a> the same on X, and highlighted how the initiative was meant to provide state-of-the-art workspaces in smaller towns. </p><p>Construction work on the first centre begins tomorrow at Kottarakkara and is expected to be completed by March 2025. </p><p>"This initiative underscores Kerala’s vision for sustainable, inclusive development that bridges the urban-rural divide and strengthens the knowledge economy," Vijayan said. </p><p><em><strong>More to follow...</strong></em></p>