<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Newly released Malayalam film -- <em>Private</em> -- had also undergone censor board cuts at nine portions.</p><p>The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) wanted the cuts on remarks like 'Citizenship bill', 'Ramarajyam' and Hindi speaking people.</p>.Censor board orders 15 cuts in Malayalam film 'Haal' citing religious sensitivities .<p>The film's makers said that the CBFC was of the view that the film was promoting anti-national and left extremism and suggested nine cuts.</p><p>It was after making the cuts that the films reached the theatre last week.</p><p>Union minister Suresh Gopi starrer <em>Janakai V v/s State of Kerala</em>, Mohanlal starrer <em>L2: Empuraan</em> and Shane Nigam starrer movie <em>Haal</em> had undergone censorship's cuts in the recent months.</p><p>Incidentally national award winner actor Indrans, who is playing the lead role in the film <em>Private</em>, had recently said that he was scared over the increasing censorship over films. </p><p>His reaction came in June while taking part in a protest by film personalities against the censorship on the union minister starrer film.</p>