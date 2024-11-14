Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Key conspirator in Bahraich violence held

Senior police officials said Khurshid Ahmad had fled to Nepal following the incident and was apprehended upon his return to India.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 15:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 15:22 IST
India NewsViolenceArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us