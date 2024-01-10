Kharge, Sonia 'respectfully decline' Ram temple consecration invite; term it RSS/BJP event

New Delhi: Ending suspense, Congress on Wednesday announced that party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and its Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will not attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony, dubbing it an "RSS/BJP event".
In a statement issued by Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, the party said that Kharge, Sonia and Chowdhury had received an invite to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. "Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain," the statement said.
"While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event," it said.