Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Killer cough syrups and an indifferent system 

These four tragedies claimed the lives of around 160 children. There have been nine tragedies involving India-manufactured cough syrups over the decades, the first dating back to 1972.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 19:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 19:00 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshSpecialsCough SyrupInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us