Kin of Kerala truck driver killed in Shirur landslide accuse spreading of communal hate via social media posts

The 71 day long search operation for Arjun, a Malayali truck driver who went killed following the Shirur landslide in Uttara Kannada has taken a communal twist.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 13:27 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 13:27 IST
India NewsKerala

