Kin of Kerala truck driver killed in Shirur landslide accuse spreading of communal hate via social media posts

<p>The 71 day long search operation for Arjun, a Malayali truck driver who went killed following the Shirur landslide in Uttara Kannada has taken a communal twist.</p><p>Family of the truck driver hailing from Kozhikode have filed a police complaint alleging that the lorry owner Manaf's social media posts on family's behalf have led to cyber attack against them with attempts of triggering communal hatred.</p><p>The Chevayur police in Kozhikode registered a case in this regard on Friday by invoking section 192 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for creating provocation that could lead to riot.</p> .<p>Chevayur station house officer said that the social media posts against Arjun's family were being verified with the help of cyber police.</p><p>Arjun's brother-in-law, wife, sister, brother and parents held a press conference and alleged that Manaf was trying to raise funds on the pretext of supporting Arjun's family. </p><p>They also alleged that Manaf started a YouTube channel after Arjun's death and was trying to raise funds by posting videos about Arjun.</p> .<p>However, Manaf has denied such allegations.</p><p>Arjun went missing in the landslide on July 16. His body and lorry were recovered from the Gangavalli river last week.</p><p>Manaf, who was at the spot throughout the search operations, was widely appreciated for being a good employer. </p><p>But his open remarks that he would take care of Arjun's son and hand over assistance from various persons to Arjun's family had not gone down well with the family.</p>