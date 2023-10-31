JOIN US
india

KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra after bus torched in Maratha quota stir

The state owned KKRTC bus was proceeding to Pune from Bhalki in Bidar when the incident occurred.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 06:51 IST

Bengaluru: The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has suspended its bus services to Maharashtra after one of its buses was set on fire by protesters at Omerga in that state during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation.

However, no one was injured in the incident, a transport department official said on Tuesday.

The state owned KKRTC bus was proceeding to Pune from Bhalki in Bidar when the incident occurred.

"No one was injured in this incident as the protesters deboarded all the passengers and set the bus on fire. Quickly alternative arrangements were made to take the passengers to their destination," he said.

"We will stop bus operations till normalcy is restored," the official added.

(Published 31 October 2023, 06:51 IST)
India News Maharashtra Maratha quota

