Kolkata rape-murder case: Letter petition asks Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of incident

New Delhi: A letter petition has been sent to Chief Justice of India for the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of Kolkata's incident of rape and murder of Post Graduate trainee doctor on August 9 and also ensure impartial investigation into subsequent attack on R G Kar Medical College on August 14.
Dr Monica Singh, a BDS, of Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad sent a letter to CJI D Y Chandrachud highlighting a series of alarming incidents of brutal attacks on medical professionals, particularly the recent events at the college in Kolkata, in which a PG trainee doctor was found raped and murdered.
"The recent incidents involving the brutal attacks on medical professionals are not just a personal tragedy but a horrifying reminder of the severe risks faced by those who work tirelessly to save lives. This deepens the concern for the safety of individuals in such critical professions," it said.
The letter petition, sent through her advocate Satyam Singh, stated, "The attacks have severely disrupted hospital operations and created an atmosphere of fear among medical staff. There must be immediate deployment of Central Forces to protect the college and its staff."
The incident at Kolkata has severely impacted the morale of the medical community, raising concerns about their safety across the country, it said.
Singh sought a thorough and impartial investigation into the attacks, as well as comprehensive security measures for medical institutions across the country.
The petitioner contended that these incidents violated the very basic fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution, including the right to life, personal liberty, and the right to practice one's profession.
The petition asked the court to issue guidelines for enhancing the security measures at medical institutions.
"The attack on R G Kar Medical College is not merely an isolated incident of violence, but a direct assault on the healthcare system of our nation. It undermines the safety and security of those who have dedicated their lives to serving others. Swift and decisive action from the Supreme Court is essential to restore faith in the rule of law and to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of our medical institutions," it said.
On August 9, the PG trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty, triggering nationwide protests by civil society and doctors.
