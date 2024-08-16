Kolkata rape-murder case: Letter petition asks Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of incident

New Delhi: A letter petition has been sent to Chief Justice of India for the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of Kolkata's incident of rape and murder of Post Graduate trainee doctor on August 9 and also ensure impartial investigation into subsequent attack on R G Kar Medical College on August 14.

Dr Monica Singh, a BDS, of Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad sent a letter to CJI D Y Chandrachud highlighting a series of alarming incidents of brutal attacks on medical professionals, particularly the recent events at the college in Kolkata, in which a PG trainee doctor was found raped and murdered.

"The recent incidents involving the brutal attacks on medical professionals are not just a personal tragedy but a horrifying reminder of the severe risks faced by those who work tirelessly to save lives. This deepens the concern for the safety of individuals in such critical professions," it said.

The letter petition, sent through her advocate Satyam Singh, stated, "The attacks have severely disrupted hospital operations and created an atmosphere of fear among medical staff. There must be immediate deployment of Central Forces to protect the college and its staff."