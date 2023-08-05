Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kolkata schoolboy death: 18 arrested for arson in Behala

The police had on Friday night arrested the driver and helper of the truck.
Last Updated 05 August 2023, 11:54 IST

Follow Us

At least 18 people have been arrested and several others detained in connection with rioting and arson in the city's Behala area, following the death of a six-year-old boy in a road accident.

A speeding truck had crushed the Class 2 student and left his father battling for life in hospital on Friday morning, triggering massive protests.

"We have arrested 18 persons for their alleged involvement in rioting and arson yesterday," a police officer said.

Another officer said a few others have also been detained for their suspected involvement.

The police had on Friday night arrested the driver and helper of the truck.

Several police vehicles and private buses were set on fire in the aftermath of the accident, prompting the administration to deploy RAF personnel in large numbers.

Police also baton-charged protesters and fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control on Friday.

The deceased boy's father is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 August 2023, 11:54 IST)
India NewsWest BengalCrimeKolkataAccident

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT