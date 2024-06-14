Kuwait fire: Special IAF aircraft en route Kerala with mortal remains of Indians

A special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait took off for Kochi on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and is slated to arrive in Kerala in some time.

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities, is onboard the aircraft as well, said the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

With the arrival of the aircraft awaited Ernakulam Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya told news agency ANI, "We have made all the required arrangements for receiving the bodies...We have coordinated with the family members of the victims...Once the bodies are received, they will be properly escorted to their respective places...."