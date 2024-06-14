Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Touching scenes as mortal remains reach Kochi airport

People gather around the coffins containing the bodies of people who died during a fire that broke out in a building housing foreign workers in Kuwait, upon their arrival at Cochin International Airport, in Kochi, Kerala.
Officials carry a coffin containing the body of a victim who died during a fire that broke out in a building housing foreign workers in Kuwait, at Cochin International Airport, in Kochi.
Father of Cibin Thevarottu Abraham, one of the victims of a fire that broke out in a building housing foreign workers in Kuwait, cries next to the coffin containing the body of his son at Cochin International Airport in Kochi.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala ministers P Rajeev and K Rajan, and KS Masthan at the Cochin International Airport after the mortal remains of the Indians who were killed in a fire incident in Kuwait were brought back.
Relatives react as bodies of the Kuwait fire tragedy victims arrive at the Cochin International Airport, in Kochi.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lays a wreath on the mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, after being brought to the Cochin International Airport aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight, in Kochi.
Mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, are being placed for public homage after being brought to the Cochin International Airport aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight, in Kochi.
Published 14 June 2024, 11:02 IST