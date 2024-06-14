Home
Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Touching scenes as mortal remains reach Kochi airport

Mourning families huddled together to receive the remains of their loved ones who perished in the devastating fire tragedy in Kuwait two days ago. The visuals at the cargo terminal of Cochin International Airport was heart-wrenching as those gathered there sought solace in each other's company during this tragic homecoming.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 11:02 IST
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 11:02 IST

People gather around the coffins containing the bodies of people who died during a fire that broke out in a building housing foreign workers in Kuwait, upon their arrival at Cochin International Airport, in Kochi, Kerala.

Credit: Reuters

Officials carry a coffin containing the body of a victim who died during a fire that broke out in a building housing foreign workers in Kuwait, at Cochin International Airport, in Kochi.

Credit: Reuters

Father of Cibin Thevarottu Abraham, one of the victims of a fire that broke out in a building housing foreign workers in Kuwait, cries next to the coffin containing the body of his son at Cochin International Airport in Kochi.

Credit: Reuters

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala ministers P Rajeev and K Rajan, and KS Masthan at the Cochin International Airport after the mortal remains of the Indians who were killed in a fire incident in Kuwait were brought back.

Credit: PTI

Relatives react as bodies of the Kuwait fire tragedy victims arrive at the Cochin International Airport, in Kochi.

Credit: PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lays a wreath on the mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, after being brought to the Cochin International Airport aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight, in Kochi.

Credit: PTI

Mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, are being placed for public homage after being brought to the Cochin International Airport aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight, in Kochi.

Credit: PTI

Published 14 June 2024, 11:02 IST
