Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds meeting with central trade unions to discuss ELI scheme

New Delhi: Union Labour Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya on Wednesday held a meeting with central trade unions on Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme with the latter saying that the government should first spell out its contours, only after which they would respond.
Mandaviya said the meeting was to gather inputs and suggestions from the trade unions on ELI, adding that interactions with them on a variety of subjects will continue.
Mandaviya said trade unions are the voice of workers and their insights are invaluable to shaping policies that are not only effective but also fair and inclusive. He emphasised that the ELI scheme has been designed to encourage businesses to generate more employment as well as to provide meaningful and sustainable jobs for the youth of our country.
At the meeting, the minister gave details of the scheme through a presentation but sources said the trade unions, including the BMS, told him that they need clarity about it and they would respond in writing later once they are provided with details. The Ministry itself has said that the scheme is still in the making.
Sources said only one union leader appeared to support the Uniform Pension Scheme while the Platform of Ten Central Trade Unions, which are linked to Opposition parties, argued for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.
The issue of labour codes led to an argument between the Minister and HMS leader Harbhajan Singh Sidhu, who was opposed to it.
AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur presented the demands of the Platform of Ten Central Trade Unions, which included the convening of Indian Labour Conference, a tripartite body that has not met for the last nine years. She also demanded the scrapping of Labour Codes and restoration of OPS.
The ten central trade unions also demanded an immediate halt to privatisation of PSUs and scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline Scheme. They also demanded a secured employment scheme like MNREGA for urban areas, claiming that there is an increase in unemployment in the cities.
