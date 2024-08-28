Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds meeting with central trade unions to discuss ELI scheme

Sources said only one union leader appeared to support the Uniform Pension Scheme while the Platform of Ten Central Trade Unions, which are linked to Opposition parties, argued for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

The issue of labour codes led to an argument between the Minister and HMS leader Harbhajan Singh Sidhu, who was opposed to it.

AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur presented the demands of the Platform of Ten Central Trade Unions, which included the convening of Indian Labour Conference, a tripartite body that has not met for the last nine years. She also demanded the scrapping of Labour Codes and restoration of OPS.

The ten central trade unions also demanded an immediate halt to privatisation of PSUs and scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline Scheme. They also demanded a secured employment scheme like MNREGA for urban areas, claiming that there is an increase in unemployment in the cities.