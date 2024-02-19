JOIN US
Kargil in Ladakh

5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Kargil in Ladakh

The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface. Police said there was no immediate report of any damage.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 16:53 IST

Kargil: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh Monday night but there was no report of any damage, officials said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 9.21 pm and its epicentre was 148 km north-west of Kargil.

The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface, it said.

Police said there was no immediate report of any damage.

The Union Territory of Ladakh has been experiencing intermittent snowfall since Sunday night.

(Published 19 February 2024, 16:53 IST)
