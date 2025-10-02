Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

FIR lodged over circulation of Ladakh DGP's deepfake video claiming Sonam Wangchuk arrested on defence minister's orders

Police arrested Wangchuk on September 26, two days after protests demanding Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule status left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 14:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 14:10 IST
India NewsFIRLadakhDeepfakesSonam Wangchuk

Follow us on :

Follow Us