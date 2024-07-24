Ladakh MP raises demands for safeguards under Sixth Schedule, statehood for UT in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Ladakh MP Mohammad Haneefa on Wednesday raised in the Lok Sabha the Union Territory's demands for safeguards under the Sixth Schedule and statehood.
During the Zero Hour, the Ladakh MP highlighted the key demands of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance -- the two groups from Buddhist-dominated Leh and Shia Muslim-dominated Kargil -- which have been negotiating with the Union home ministry.
After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Ladakh, which shares its border with both Pakistan and China, was carved out as a Union Territory without legislature.
"Ladakh is the biggest (Lok Sabha) constituency, it is strategically important as it shares borders with both China and Pakistan. The people of Ladakh are peace-loving, and true patriots. They have made sacrifices for the nation," Haneefa said.
"In 2019, Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory, even though half of the population was against it," said the MP.
He said even those who supported the decision wanted the UT to have a legislature and were opposed to the present set-up.
"In the last four years, people have been protesting over four demands," he said.
Spread over more than 59,000 square kilometres — around 40 times the size of Delhi — the two districts of Leh and Kargil have come together over four demands — safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, statehood, reservation in jobs for locals and a separate public service commission and two Lok Sabha seats for the region.
Published 24 July 2024, 13:34 IST