Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Ladakh statehood row | Modi government responsible for situation in Ladakh: CPI(ML) Liberation

The Left party said the protests in Ladakh, which saw thousands participating, reflect the growing anger against years of suppression of people's rights and demands.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 17:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 17:37 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiProtestsLadakhstatehoodCPI(ML)

Follow us on :

Follow Us