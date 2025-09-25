Ladakh violence needs to be handled with sensitivity: Opposition
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the situation in the Leh town should be an eye-opener on how people of Jammu and Kashmir feel about the denial of statehood, even though Ladakh had not been promised one.
Ladakh wasn’t even promised Statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it… https://t.co/96fUpGJ6fh
It’s time the Government of India undertakes a sincere and thorough appraisal of what has truly changed since 2019. This video isn’t from the Kashmir Valley considered the epicentre of unrest but from the heart of Ladakh, where angry protesters have set police vehicles and a BJP… pic.twitter.com/nJMmCA7oOA
I would have never imagined that the peace loving people of Ladakh would ever choose violence to have their demands heard. It is saddening to read about the protestors taking law into their own hands for their demand for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth… pic.twitter.com/btCkMSG3Rs