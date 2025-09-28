<p>New Delhi: Coming in support of the protest by Ladakhis, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Sunday said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ladakh">Ladakh</a>’s "amazing people, culture, and traditions are under attack by the BJP and RSS".</p><p>Batting for including the union territory in Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, he said, "Ladakhis asked for a voice. The BJP responded by killing 4 young men and jailing Sonam Wangchuk. Stop the killing. Stop the violence. Stop the intimidation."</p>.‘We only raised our voice for rights’: Youths in Leh say protest violence was spontaneous.<p>"Give Ladakh a voice. Give them the 6th Schedule," Rahul, who is presently on a South American tour, said on 'X'.</p>.<p>His comments came days after violence in Leh in which four people were killed in police firing and over 50 injured.</p><p>Activist Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike, was arrested under the National Security Act and lodged in Jodhpur jail with police claiming that they were investigating his alleged Pakistan links.</p><p>People of Ladakh have been demanding statehood for the union territory and putting it under Schedule 6, grants tribal communities limited autonomy in governance, land, and forests to protect their culture and resources from exploitation. </p><p>The Schedule 6 provides for the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, empowering the formation of Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) and Autonomous Regional Councils (ARCs). </p>