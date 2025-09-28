Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Ladakh's people, culture, traditions are under attack by BJP-RSS: Rahul Gandhi

His comments came days after violence in Leh in which four people were killed in police firing and over 50 injured.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 10:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 10:23 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsRSSLadakh

Follow us on :

Follow Us