<p>Mumbai: Former Delhi captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/who-is-mithun-manhas-the-ex-delhi-cricketer-tipped-to-be-the-next-bcci-president-3737682">Mithun Manhas</a> was on Sunday elected president of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">Board of Control for Cricket in India</a> (BCCI) at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) here.</p><p>Manhas, 45, became the 37th president of the Board, as he succeeded Roger Binny who resigned last month after turning 70.</p><p>The former all-rounder, who featured in 157 First-Class, 130 List A and 55 IPL matches between 1997-98 and 2016-17, had emerged as the consensus choice following an informal meeting of the Board's power brokers in New Delhi earlier this month.</p><p>Manhas has an impressive tally of 9714 first class runs with 27 centuries to go with 4126 runs in List A matches.</p>