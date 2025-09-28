Menu
Tamhini Ghat becomes wettest place in India with 9,000 mm rainfall

During the rainy season, the place in the Sahyadri mountain ranges transforms into a green bed with many waterfalls and streams including Valse or Tamhini Falls.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 10:46 IST
Published 28 September 2025, 10:46 IST
