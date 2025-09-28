<p>Mumbai: The picturesque Tamhini Ghat in Mulshi tehsil of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune </a>district has crossed 9,000 mm rainfall this monsoon - making it the wettest place in India competing with Cherrapunji and Mawsynram villages in the North-Eastern state of Meghalaya. </p><p>The total rainfall received in Tahini Ghat was 9,194 mm, according to the figures of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. </p><p>The Tamhini Ghat, situated in the crest of Western Ghats ranges received 575 mm rainfall. The 15-km-long ghat section has scenic waterfalls, lakes and dense woods. </p>.Mumbai on red alert as Maharashtra CM reviews rain, relief measures.<p>During the rainy season, the place in the Sahyadri mountain ranges transforms into a green bed with many waterfalls and streams including Valse or Tamhini Falls. </p><p>From the Tamhini Ghat, one can access the Mulshi Dam backwaters.</p><p>Cyclone research scientist Dr Vineet Kumar said, “Tamhini has crossed the 9000-mm mark. It continues to be the wettest place in Bharat this monsoon.”</p><p>The picturesque mountain pass is popular among trekkers, adventure seekers and nature lovers. </p><p>According to agriculture and crop scientist Athreya Shetty, who makes independent forecasts, said: “Yes…Tamhini is the wettest in the country.” </p><p> Tamhini experiences a tropical climate, characterised by extremely heavy rainfall during the southwest monsoon.</p>