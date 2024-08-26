Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Union territory of Ladakh to get five new districts

The new districts will be namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 06:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The union government has decided to create five new districts in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

The new districts will be namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "In pursuit of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny."

"The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh," he added.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2024, 06:02 IST
India NewsAmit ShahLadakh

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT