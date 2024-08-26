Union territory of Ladakh to get five new districts

The union government has decided to create five new districts in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

The new districts will be namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "In pursuit of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny."