Last salute: 6-year-old son bids farewell as Colonel Manpreet Singh is laid to rest

Asha Chadha, a teacher of Colonel Singh in Class 1, described him as an extraordinary student. "We are very sad today but at the same time proud that we are teachers of a martyr who sacrificed his life for the nation."

The Army officer, a Sena medal awardee, leaves behind two children, wife Jagmeet Kaur, a government school teacher in Haryana's Panchkula district, mother Manjeet Kaur and brother Sandeep.