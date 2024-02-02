Law Commission mulling to issue bail to vandals damaging public property after claiming payment for losses

New Delhi: The Law Commission is likely to recommend that people involved in damaging public property get bail only after depositing money equivalent to the loss caused by them.

Recommending changes in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the law panel is likely to propose stringent bail provisions for those involved in damaging public property, it is learnt.

There was a feeling that if people involved in damaging public property pay the amount equivalent to the value of the asset destroyed, it would deter others from resorting to such actions.