Law panel flags 'significant deficiencies' in Epidemic Diseases Act, calls for its overhaul

New Delhi: Flagging "significant deficiencies" in the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Law Commission has recommended to the government that either the law be suitably amended to address existing gaps or a comprehensive legislation be brought in to effectively deal with future epidemics.

The panel headed by Justice (retired) Ritu Raj Awasthi has submitted its report to the government, calling for an exhaustive overhaul of the law.

In his cover note to Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Justice Awasthi noted that the Covid-19 pandemic unleashed an unprecedented challenge for the Indian health infrastructure.