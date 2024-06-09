Leader of 'Narendra Destructive Alliance': Congress' swipe at Modi ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Remember May 28th, 2023? It was the day that Narendra Modi walked into the new Parliament building with the Sengol for which a August 15th, 1947, history was fabricated 'to not only justify Modi's pretensions of being Samrat but also to appeal to the Tamil electorate."

"That day itself, I had exposed Modi's fakery using archival material," he said.