Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Left something on a flight? Air India will remind you whose responsibility it really is

On January 22, X user Vishesh Mehta tagged Air India saying he believed he had left his Samsung AirPods case on a Delhi–Mumbai flight (AI2433). Polite and hopeful, he even mentioned his seat number and asked if the airline could check.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 07:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAir IndiaTrendingComapnies

Follow us on :

Follow Us