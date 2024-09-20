Legacy waste: Supreme Court stays NGT order directing Punjab govt to pay over Rs 1,000 crore

The NGT in its July 25 order had directed Punjab through the chief secretary to deposit Rs. 10,261,908,000 towards environmental compensation with the CPCB within one month. "Repeated orders have been passed from time to time giving opportunity to State of Punjab in the hope and trust that it will take serious, substantial and urgent steps to comply with provisions of Environmental Laws and in particular Section 24 of Water Act, 1974 but we are at pain to observe that State of Punjab has miserably failed in showing such compliance or any bonafide intention of compliance.