<p>The Supreme Court of India on Monday said it was not inclined to initiate contempt action against the lawyer who tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on October 6, noting that the CJI himself had refused to proceed against him.</p><p>Issuing a contempt notice will give undue importance to the lawyer who hurled the shoe at the CJI, let the incident die its own natural death, the court told the petitioner, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). </p><p>A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing the petition filed by the SCBA for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against advocate Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw a shoe at Justice Gavai on October 6 over his remarks in a Vishnu idol case.</p><p>Shouting slogans in court and hurling shoes are clear cases of contempt of court, but it depends on the judge concerned, the court said and added that it would consider laying down guidelines to prevent such incidents.</p>