Life has come full circle, says Milind Deora in his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha as Shiv Sena member

"He always taught me to stand up for myself and to keep loyalty for my country before loyalty for the party. I am sure today he is with me to guide me in this on new journey," said Deora in his maiden speech in the upper house during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to The President's Address.

Earlier this year in January, Deora had quit the Congress and joined the Shiv Sena, bringing an end to his family's 55-year association with the party.

Deora said he is returning to Parliament after a decade and a lot has changed from then besides having a new building.

On the President's address, he said it has an articulate outline of the government's plans for the next five years and highlights the achievements of the last 10 years.