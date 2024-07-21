Lighter bags, heavier hearts: Home, restaurant kitchens feel pinch of vegetable price rise

“How can one make almost anything without onions, tomatoes or potatoes? Not that other vegetables are any cheaper, but these are the essentials for middle class families,” Singh told PTI.

With the staples selling for more than double the rates just last month, vegetable bags are returning home lighter and hearts heavier. Crop damage across states due to delayed rain is one reason for the skyrocketing prices of vegetables, including those in the gourd family, cauliflower and cabbage.

According to the daily retail report by the Department of Consumer Affairs on Friday, potatoes were selling at the national average of nearly Rs 40 per kg going up to Rs 93 per kg, onions at the maximum price of Rs 80 per kg and an average of Rs 44 per kg, and tomatoes at maximum rate of Rs 120 per kg with an average price of Rs 73 per kg.

Khan has been affected by the price rise from two sides - as a seller and consumer – and said the last few weeks have been difficult for business. “I can still take home some vegetables from the wholesale market at a slightly cheaper rate, but people are hesitating to buy it from the handcart. They come, ask the price, make a face and go away. Prices of all vegetables, without exception, have soared in the last month,” he said.

On Sunday, for instance, at a Mother Dairy retail store, beans were priced at Rs 89 per kg, ridge gourd or torai at Rs 59, cauliflower at Rs 139, capsicum at Rs 119, apple gourd or tinda at Rs 119, and eggplant at Rs 59. Media professional Mayank Sinha, who loves to cook at home, has switched to ginger-garlic paste and tomato puree for most of his dishes. “Of course you can’t beat the flavour of a fresh tomato, but puree does a pretty good job. It’s also much lighter on the pocket,” Sinha said.