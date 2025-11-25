<p>With the month of December approaching, here we take a look at bank holidays in India, scheduled by the Reserve Bank of India as well as the state government.</p><p>In India, both public and private sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays along with the Sundays of every month.</p><p>Besides, banks will also remain closed on the dates listed below on account of different festivals. However, some holidays will differ across states as per local needs and festivals.</p><p><strong>Here is the list of state-wise holidays in December: </strong></p>.<p><strong>December 1 (Monday):</strong> On account of State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day, all banks will be closed in Itanagar, Kohima.</p><p><strong>December 3 (Wednesday):</strong> Banks will be closed in Panaji on the occasion of feast of St Francis Xavier.</p><p><strong>December 12 (Friday):</strong> To mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, banks will be closed in Shillong.</p><p><strong>December 18 (Thursday):</strong> To mark the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham, banks will be closed in Shillong.</p><p><strong>December 19 (Friday):</strong> Banks will be closed in Panaji on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day.</p><p><strong>December 20 (Saturday) and December 22 (Monday):</strong> Banks will be closed in Gangtok to celebrate Losoong / Namsoong.</p><p><strong>December 24 (Wednesday):</strong> Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Kohima and Shillong on Christmas Eve.</p><p><strong>December 25 (Thursday):</strong> All regional offices will be closed Christmas.</p><p><strong>December 26 (Friday):</strong> On occasion of Christmas celebration, banks will be closed in Aizawl, Kohima and Shillong.</p><p><strong>December 27 (Saturday):</strong> Banks in Kohima will be closed for Christmas.</p><p><strong>December 30 (Tuesday):</strong> To mark death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, banks will be closed in Shillong.</p><p><strong>December 31 (Wednesday):</strong> On New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa, banks will be closed in Aizawl and Imphal.</p>