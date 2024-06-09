India Political Updates: Modi to attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra CM
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 02:42 IST
Highlights
02:3809 Jun 2024
Likely to select CM after Modi's oath-taking ceremony, says BJP Odisha chief Manmohan Samal
01:5509 Jun 2024
We are forming government together with all allies in NDA. People have again shown faith in Narendra Modi, says BJP leader Santosh Gangwar
01:5509 Jun 2024
Narendra Modi to attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra CM
The BJP's parliamentary party is likely to select the chief minister of Odisha after Narendra Modi takes oath as the country's prime minister for the third term on Sunday, a saffron camp leader said.
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art congratulating PM Modi ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi
BJP leader Santosh Gangwar.
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12, an official said on Saturday.
Modi is set to be sworn-in as prime minister at ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.
Published 09 June 2024, 02:38 IST