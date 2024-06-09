Home
LIVE
India Political Updates: Modi to attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra CM

Morning readers! Track all the latest political updates from all across India, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 02:42 IST
Follow Us :

The BJP's parliamentary party is likely to select the chief minister of Odisha after Narendra Modi takes oath as the country's prime minister for the third term on Sunday, a saffron camp leader said.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12, an official said on Saturday.

Modi is set to be sworn-in as prime minister at ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

