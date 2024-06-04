Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lok Sabha Election Results: The big winners

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election are out. After initial hiccups, the NDA managed to perform well in the Lok Sabha, from new faces to veterans, everyone managed to secure seats and made it to Parliament this year. Here’s a list of prominent names that succeeded in the race to the lower house of Parliament:
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 14:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the third time in a row. The prime minister defeated Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajai Rai by 1,52,513 votes.

Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has secured a landslide victory in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat after he gained an unassailable lead of over 7 lakh votes against his nearest Congress rival Sonal Ramanbhai Patel.

Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has won from the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. He defeated Dinesh Pratap of BJP y a margin of nearly 4 lakh votes.

Credit: PTI

Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has won from Mandi Lok Sabha seat by successfully defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh.

Credit: PTI

Shankar Lalwani from the BJP defeated Sanjay Solanki of the BSP by an overwhelming 11,75,092 votes in Indore Loksabha Constituency, setting a record margin of victory in Indian elections.

Credit: X/@iShankarLalwani

BJP candidate Dr Manjunath won from Bangalore Rural by defeating Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh.

Credit: DH Photo

Former CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan defeated Congress' Pratap Bhanu Sharma and won the Vidisha constituency by 8.2 lakh votes.

Credit: PTI

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai secured victory against Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath of Congress from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka by 43,513 votes.

Credit: DH Photo

KL Sharma of Congress defeated Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi. His victory marks a major change in Amethi's politics.

Credit: PTI

Former Punjab CM and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi wins from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. He defeated BJP's Sushil Kumar Rinku by a margin of 1,75,993 votes.

Credit: PTI

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani won on his home turf of Kalaburagi by defeating BJP MP Umesh Jadhav by 27,205 votes.

Credit: DH Photo

BJP's Andhra Pradesh state president D Purandeswari won from the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

BJP’s Anurag Singh Thakur was declared winner from the Hamirpur constituency. He got 6,07,068 votes. He defeated Satpal Raizada of the Congress by 1,82,357 votes.

Credit: PTI

BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar secured 795503 votes and won the Mysore-Kodagu LS Constituency.

Credit: DH Photo

BJP's Kiren Rijiju won Arunachal Pradesh West constituency by 96,315 votes.

Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress MP and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha won against BJP's Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia in West Bengal's Asansol constituency.

Credit: PTI

