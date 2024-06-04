Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | DMK workers celebrate in Tamil Nadu as early trends suggest a clean sweep

DMK supporters celebrate the party's lead during the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.
Polling officials at a counting centre during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at a college in Chennai.
Published 04 June 2024, 08:31 IST