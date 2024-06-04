Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | DMK workers celebrate in Tamil Nadu as early trends suggest a clean sweep

The early leads in the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections suggest that DMK is gearing up for a clean sweep. With all the trends predicting a clean sweep for the DMK-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the party workers and supporters kicked off the grand celebrations by bursting crackers, distributing sweets and dancing to the beats of drums. Take a look at the pictures.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 08:31 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 08:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
DMK supporters celebrate the party's lead during the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

DMK supporters celebrate the party's lead during the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
DMK supporters burst firecrackers as they celebrate party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai

DMK supporters burst firecrackers as they celebrate party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai

Credit: PTI

DMK supporters shout slogans as they celebrate party's performance during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai

DMK supporters shout slogans as they celebrate party's performance during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai

Credit: PTI

A DMK supporter celebrates the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

A DMK supporter celebrates the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI

Polling officials at a counting centre during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at a college in Chennai.

Polling officials at a counting centre during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at a college in Chennai.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2024, 08:31 IST
Tamil NaduDMKMK StalinLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT