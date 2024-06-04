Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | DMK workers celebrate in Tamil Nadu as early trends suggest a clean sweep

The early leads in the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections suggest that DMK is gearing up for a clean sweep. With all the trends predicting a clean sweep for the DMK-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the party workers and supporters kicked off the grand celebrations by bursting crackers, distributing sweets and dancing to the beats of drums. Take a look at the pictures.