Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala CPI(M) finds no fault in Pinarayi's style of functioning; lists out reasons for election defeat

Admitting that the party failed in understanding the sentiment of the people, especially the issues like defaulting the social welfare pension to over 60 lakh people, Govindan said the party will take steps to regain the trust of the mass. A series of meetings of party workers led by senior leaders like general secretary Sitaram Yechury and former general secretary Prakash Karat will be organised in the state for this.

Addressing the media after the five-day-long party leadership meetings in Thiruvananthapuram to review the election performance, Govindan said Muslim communal outfits like the SDPI, Popular Front of India and Jamaat-e-Islami stood with the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) during the elections. Moreover, in the context of national politics, Congress, which leads the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is at a better position than the CPM in fighting the BJP. This factor also helped the Congress in Kerala.

He flayed the leader of Hindu-Ezhava outfit SNDP Yogam, which is supposed to follow the secular ideologies of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, for backing the Sangh Parivar forces. The BJP managed to influence SNDP Yogam leadership, especially its general secretary Vellappally Natesan, through BDJS, which is a coalition partner of the saffron party in Kerala and headed by Natesan's son Thushar Vellappally, Govindan added.